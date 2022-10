Not Available

Vic Deaves is a fourth generation bushman. For as long as he can remember, his family has lived in and off the Australian bush, often as timber-getters in the coastal valleys of New South Wales. Vic is a bullocky, one of the last of his kind. In this film Vic talks about his life and work, his bullocks and his friends. The area where he works is very much a part of another Australia, now past, but Vic and his surroundings represent the best of it.