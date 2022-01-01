1991

Michael Caine, Roger Moore and Sally Kirkland star as three of the most unlikely rogues to ever score a heist. Hidden away in a vault is a fortune in diamonds, payment for a secret formula two government scientists have unscrupulously sold to the highest bidder. These three know the whereabouts of this treasure and pull off a daring scheme to steal it. But now they've trapped themselves into either helping the government capture the scientists or going to jail.