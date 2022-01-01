1991

Bullseye!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 27th, 1991

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Michael Caine, Roger Moore and Sally Kirkland star as three of the most unlikely rogues to ever score a heist. Hidden away in a vault is a fortune in diamonds, payment for a secret formula two government scientists have unscrupulously sold to the highest bidder. These three know the whereabouts of this treasure and pull off a daring scheme to steal it. But now they've trapped themselves into either helping the government capture the scientists or going to jail.

Cast

Roger MooreGarald Bradley-Smith / Sir John Bevistock
Sally KirklandWillie
Deborah MooreFlo Fleming
Lee PattersonDarrell Hyde
Mark BurnsNigel Holden
Derren NesbittInspector Grosse

View Full Cast >

Images