Bully's End

A farmer, his family and all the barnyard animals are bullied by the rooster, who is vain and mean to everyone. He thinks one of his hens has cheated on him and knocks out the peacock. He can't stand to see 2 ducks in love and beats up the boy duck to steal his girl. The rooster is challenged to a fight by Runty Duck. Bully Rooster gets drunk on gasoline while the rest of the barnyard animals a partying because of the upcoming fight. The fight starts and Runty Duck seems to be getting the best of Bully Rooster. In the last moments, Runty KOs the Rooster and wins. Every one celebrates the win and carries Runty on their shoulders.