Not Available

Private Bumbarash, considered lost in the First World War, suddenly returned to his native village, where no one recognizes, because the money for the memorial service a long time ago employed for other purposes. In a country already in full raging civil war in the tiny village of power is changing every half: red, white, anarchists, gangsters, again red and white for them again, and so on to infinity ... Amid all this chaos Bumbarash tries to arrange his life and personal happiness.