Bumboo movie is based on one simple idea. Every person meets someone, who screws it up and makes life miserable (In the 'Bambaiyya' lingo it is called as 'Vaat Lagna'). In Bumboo the movie each character screws someone or the others happiness. Each situation is humorous and ends up into comedy of errors. Bumboo is based upon "L'emmerduer" which is by Francis Veber