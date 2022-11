Not Available

In September 2002, the Bumfights Krew was arrested on seven felony charges for paying homeless people to fight. Finally, thanks to some good lawyers, here is the footage that was seized from the arrests. Rufus, Bling Bling, Donnie and all your favorite characters are back in our most hardcore video yet! The prosecutors who tried to send us to prison called it shocking, criminal, and outrageous." We call it the funniest and most entertaining video of all time!