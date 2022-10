Not Available

Bumper Offer (Telugu: బంపర్ ఆఫర్) is a 2009 Telugu film directed by Jaya Ravindra. The film stars Sairam Shankar and Bindu Madhavi in the lead roles. Music of the film was composed by Raghu Kunche. Puri Jagannadh produced this film, apart from writing the story and the dialogues. The film released on 23 October 2009.