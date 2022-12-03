Not Available

Bumps: A Mogul Skiing Documentary - The criminally under-told story of the athletes who dedicate their lives to perfection in a sport where perfection is impossible. "Bumps" reaches deep into the heart of the mogul skiing world. Mogul skiing has become a very popular event at the Olympics, but beyond the fact that competitors ski down some bumps and do a couple jumps, spectators don’t really understand. Bumps, directed by Canadian National Team member and filmmaker Zac Hoffman, fills this gap. The sport has yet to be shown to the public in a way that does it justice. A mogul run is exciting to watch, but once someone knows what goes into being able to make it down that course, it becomes so much more. It’s a display of strength, intensity, finesse, strategy, individuality, and mental fortitude.