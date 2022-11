Not Available

Rhoma tries to pull Ratna out of her dark life. Ratna’s pimp opposes the attempt. In a fight, Ratna is stabbed with a knife. Rhoma is shaken and advised to go to the village to rest. There, he falls in love with Sumi, the village beauty. Misfortune also falls on her when she is attacked with sulphuric acid that ruins her face. Returning to the village, he is surprised to find a woman who is similar to both Ratna and Sumi.