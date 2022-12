Not Available

Around a campfire, on a moonlit night, two Anmatjere Elders, Patsy and Jane Briscoe, sing and re-tell an epic Dreaming story told to them by their father and grandfather. It is a story of two young men who are forced into action when a clan of demon Cannibals devour their entire tribe and kidnap the young men's mother and sister. Alone and outnumbered, the young men defy all odds as they defeat the demons and reclaim their women.