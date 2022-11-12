Bunker of Blood: Chapter 1 - Puppet Master: Blitzkrieg Massacre

Not Available

In an unknown dystopian future, a drifter with an unusually high tolerance to pain is held captive in a horrific hospital by The Circle of Psycho Surgeons, a clandestine crew of medical deviants experimenting with human suffering. Suddenly, our shackled hero hears the call of "The Gore Collector," a sadistic curator of carnage who is well past his prime and now seeks an heir to take over his evil operation. Escaping from the lurid lab, the drifter enters the underground lair of The Gore Collector and there, the perverse programmer pops in a vile videotape and begins the process of trying to warp the man's mind with the goriest moments from Full Moon's most iconic film franchise.