Bunny is a love letter to the fantastical childhood we leave behind. The story explores a delicate relationship between a little girl and her pet toy - Bunny. Things take a sad turn when Bunny is found 'dead' under mysterious circumstances on a rainy afternoon. An adventure explodes when the eager-to-please boy next door buries Bunny in the neighboring woods, only to discover later that Bunny has disappeared from his soggy grave...