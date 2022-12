Not Available

Bunnyman : Grindhouse Edition is a re-release of the original Bunnyman film. Originally released in 2011, ANOC productions re-released the ultimate version of the film on April 19th 2019. The "NEW" Director's Cut features never-before-seen footage. The film has also been re-edited, to show the director's truest vision of the film. The film's release was timed specifically for Easter 2019.