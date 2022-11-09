Bunny's Birthday Surprise

Not Available

John Bunny has an unusually tiring days work and arrives home completely fagged out. His wife and son, Dave, have prepared a surprise for him in the shape of a dinner-party, to which several guests have been invited. Not knowing this, Bunny goes to his room and gets into bed instead of dressing for dinner. In the dining room, his wife and guests are anxiously awaiting his arrival. Mrs. Bunny turns off the lights and instructs the guests to rise and cheer when he enters the room. Then she calls to her husband. Not expecting company. Bunny descends the stairs in his pajamas and is seen by the scandalized guests. Indignant at what they consider a very poor joke, they all depart hastily, leaving Bunny to comfort his wife and explain matters as best he can. Before he goes upstairs to dress, his son, Dave, arrives with his sweetheart, who also sees him in flimsy attire and flees from the room. Dave rushes after her and explains things. After a good laugh, she consents to stay to dinner.