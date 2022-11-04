Bunraku: Masters of Japanese Puppet Theater

Not Available

Born in Osaka some 300 years ago, Japanese puppet theater—Bunraku—is a stunning yet refined spectacle. This program presents the story of Bunraku through two of its greatest masters, puppeteer Tamao Yoshida and chanter Sumitayu Takemoto. Brought together for the last performance of the 20th century, these two “living national treasures” transform ancient tales of old Japan into vibrant human drama. Cameras go backstage to capture the immense preparations and grueling, rarely seen rehearsals for their exquisite rendition of the masterpiece Shinju Ten no Amijima.