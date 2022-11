Not Available

A mentally disturbed "Hamburger Killer" stalks the streets murdering unsuspecting fast food diners in this 1978 low budget comedy-horror short directed by Mark Pirro. The film "never got a formal release" until appearing on the DEATHROW GAMESHOW Blu-ray from Vinegar Syndrome in 2016, along with another Pirro short, the James Bond send-up THE SPY WHO DID IT BETTER. According to Pirro, the two films had a combined budget of less than $2000.