Not Available

Petchara Chaowarat plays a Country girl, Pimchawee, who is caught in a love triangle while her grandmother threatens to disclose her private love letters in the pursuit of recovering some money. Shot entirely in 16mm, this is Petchara Chaowarat's first film, and she went on to become one of the most iconic Thai actresses in history and continued to co-star in countless films with Mitr Chaibancha.