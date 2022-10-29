Not Available

Mika Collins wasn’t always a loner. But her shattered past has left the security operative cold and distant, unable to connect with the only friends she has left – her team at ThinkTanc Security. When her boss and former lover, Tanc Lorenzo, decides to take his staff on a team-building hike into remote country in the Blue Mountains, Mika must spend 48 hours in the constant company of the ThinkTanc team, without the sophisticated distractions of their urban existence. But when the team strays into the territory of a yet-undiscovered Australian predator, they will face a threat much more immediate than the tensions that brought them here in the first place. When darkness brings the disappearance of their leader, the group splinters, and it's up to Mika to identify the threat before the darkest force of nature destroys them all...