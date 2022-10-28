Buone notizie

Giancarlo Giannini stars as the nameless hero, a disaffected media executive who spends his days watching violent programming on the six television screens in his office and his evenings neglecting his frustrated wife at home. An encounter with an apparently delusional old friend who claims to be in mortal danger, and the friend’s alluring nymphomaniac wife, provides a temporary respite from drab routine.
|Giancarlo Giannini
|L'Innominato
|Ángela Molina
|Fedora
|Aurore Clément
|Ada Milano
|Paolo Bonacelli
|Gualtiero Milano
|Ombretta Colli
|Tignetti
|Ritza Brown
|Benedetta
