Buppah Rahtree 3.1: Rahtree Reborn

Surrounded by tranquility of the apartment, a horrible spirit in the room 609 is lurking, and going to be awaken. This time the terrors are triplex. It is time for Oscar apartment to renovate after the death of the former owner. Now, it's J'Sam who takes over the whole business and stealthily turns the third floor into an illegal casino. Meanwhile, Rang, a handsome guy who has a job as horror cartoonist moves in for a personal reason. As Rang has a supernatural ability to see ghost, he finally meets Buppha, a mysterious girl who lives in the room 609. Soon, He falls in love with her. When love is blind, Rang isn't aware that his crush indeed is the haunting and dangerous spirit that he needs to avoid. But he is too late when his sweet dream turns to nightmare as Buppha is now on the rage again. And the bloody horror love story begins.....