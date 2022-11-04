Not Available

The hamburger has been an American icon, a popular food product, and now, the subject of this fascinating documentary, BURGER TOWN. Since its origins, this round pattie of beef has been a staple of American food, and soon after became an icon of popular culture. This hour-long video explores the unique history of the hamburger in the United States, focusing on Los Angeles's importance in its popularization, and in the success of fast food in general. Richard McDonald, founder of the food chain, is one of the many hamburger "historians" interviewed in this enticing film.