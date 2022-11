Not Available

SEEBESTATTUNG (Burial at Sea) is the story about the development of a forbidden love between the teenage siblings Larissa and Fabian. After the death of their father, the two are left with an inseparable mixture of love, guilt, and loss. The film is to show the emotional turmoil of naive teenagers and, in a erotic-romantic way, sheds light on one of the last taboos in our society: incest.