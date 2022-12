Not Available

Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-winning play in a production by The New Group, directed by Scott Elliott. Dodge (Ed Harris) and Halie (Amy Madigan) try to hang on to their farmland and their sanity while caring for their two wayward grown sons (Rich Sommer and Paul Sparks). When their grandson (Nat Wolff) arrives no one seems to recognize him and a secret must be kept. Hosted by Blythe Danner.