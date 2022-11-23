Buried in Madness – Punk in Portugal 78-88 - The Second Wave

Not Available

Directed by Hugo Conim and Miguel Newton, "Enterrado na Loucura – Punk em Portugal 78-88 - A 2ª Vaga" (“Buried in Insanity – Punk in Portugal 78-88 – The second wave”), continues a history that started to be told in “A Um passo da Loucura - A 1ª Vaga" (“One Step from Insanity – The first wave”) a documentary first screened in 2015. The two documentaries are a faithful and realistic portrait of the first decade of Punk in Portugal. This second documentary starts in 1982 with the birth of a second wave – more combative and involved with the punk scene - of Portuguese punk bands like ‘Crise Total’, ‘Grito Final’, ‘Kú-de-Judas’, Mata-Ratos or Peste & Sida and ends around 1988. The history is told not only by the musicians but also by anonymous punk’s or even concerned parents. It’s an interesting narration that evolves around music but also around aesthetical, political, educational, legal and ethical dimensions of Punk.