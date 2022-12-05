Buried (Yan Mai, 淹埋)

Not Available

Yan Mai (淹埋) July 28, 1976 is a day that the people of Tangshan will never forget. Hundreds of thousands of loved ones' lives ended after this day, and hundreds of thousands more survivors had their lives changed by it! Those officials, experts and workers in the Chinese earthquake community who were associated with the Tangshan earthquake should never forget whatever they did on this day. Through interviews with those involved in the incident, the film "Buried" recreates in detail the prediction and underreporting of the 1976 Tangshan earthquake in a countdown, as well as the repetition of the tragedy of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake due to the government's indifferent attitude toward earthquake underreporting at the time. It is the first documentary to explore the issue of earthquake forecasting among the documentaries on the subject of earthquakes that have appeared so far.