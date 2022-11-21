Burke & Wills

Not Available

Burke and Wills is about two young men - Burke, a fragile, troubled soul; and Wills, a naive, talkative dreamer - going through a life transition. The two are thrown together in a share house after Wills outstays his welcome in the home of his girlfriend, and a newspaper classified ad leads him to Burke, who has a room to rent. The beginnings of an awkward relationship develop through beer-assisted conversations about cooking, travel, and the importance of satisfactory toilet visits.