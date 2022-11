Not Available

For more than two decades, Barry has rented his basement apartment to Teddy. The two are an odd couple who enjoy a mostly amiable, yet unequal, friendship as Barry finds himself constantly monitoring Teddy's exploits. When Teddy's behavior starts to become erratic, Barry must search for a solution to the problem (and to quell his frustration.) But Teddy may need more than the help of a couples counselor.