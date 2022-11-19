Not Available

Frank Bannister is about to have a very long night. A writer of violent horror stories, Frank is alone, depressed and one step from full blown alcoholism. Late one dark and stormy night his quiet hermit existence is disturbed when two eccentric exotic dancers arrive on his doorstep. Alternatively seductive and sinister the beautiful women promise to make all Frank's dreams come true. They prove to be as good as their word. Only problem is, Frank is a man with very dark dreams indeed.