Burma's Saffron Revolution

Ashin Yevata, a humble monk from Burma (Myanmar), helped lead the massive protests that spread throughout the country calling for change. Burma is one of the poorest countries in the world, strangled by its own despotic government. Forced labor, torture and systematic genocide are practiced by the ruthless Junta. Ashin was able to escape to the Burma-Thai border, where thousands of Burmese refugees live in fear of deportation and at the will of a corrupt police. He gathered footage from what he and his friends had as well as what he could find on the news.