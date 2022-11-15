Not Available

‘Burn’ is the story of another winter spent with the infamous 4bi9 crew. These people have come together from various parts of the globe, to pursue a common interest of strapping two boards to their feet and breaking the law on a consistent basis. You won’t find these men cemented to a desk or imprisoned in a cubical. They live a lifestyle of danger, debauchery, and often-disastrous decisions. The only plan for them is that there is no plan. In the words of Jack Kerouac, they are “the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars."