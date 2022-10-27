The professional mercenary Sir William Walker instigates a slave revolt on the Caribbean island of Queimada in order to help improve the British sugar trade. Years later he is sent again to deal with the same rebels that he built up because they have seized to much power that now threatens British sugar interests.
|Marlon Brando
|Sir William Walker
|Evaristo Márquez
|José Dolores (as Evaristo Marquez)
|Norman Hill
|Shelton
|Thomas Lyons
|Gen. Alonso Prada
|Renato Salvatori
|Teddy Sanchez
|Valeria Ferran Wanani
|Guarina
View Full Cast >