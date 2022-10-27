1970

Burn!

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

October 20th, 1970

Studio

Les Productions Artistes Associés

The professional mercenary Sir William Walker instigates a slave revolt on the Caribbean island of Queimada in order to help improve the British sugar trade. Years later he is sent again to deal with the same rebels that he built up because they have seized to much power that now threatens British sugar interests.

Cast

Marlon BrandoSir William Walker
Evaristo MárquezJosé Dolores (as Evaristo Marquez)
Norman HillShelton
Thomas LyonsGen. Alonso Prada
Renato SalvatoriTeddy Sanchez
Valeria Ferran WananiGuarina

