Burn the Bridges

Eugenia is a former pop singer who is bedridden and dying of cancer. She is cared for by her daughter, Helena, who dreams of traveling the world and wishes she could be a glamorous pop star like her mother was. Helena’s younger brother Sebastian's dreams are simple and he merely wants to move to the beach. Helena is smart and pretty but she has no friends, male or female and is totally devoted to her mother's care and is also on the verge of initiating an incestuous relationship with Sebastian. Sebastian however, is falling in love with a boy at school named Juan who is the school roughneck and the son of a single father who owns a little bar. Juan is the nemesis of the school preppy named Ismael who comes from such a wealthy home that he has his own chauffeur and bodyguards. Ismael's ping-pong obsessed girlfriend Aurora rents a room at Helena and Sebastian's house where Ismael discovers he is also attracted to Sebastian.