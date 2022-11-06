Not Available

The ballroom dancing the world recognizes today is competitive ballroom dance, sometimes known as dancesport. It is comprised of ten dances, which can all be danced in “closed ballroom” hold. The style danced in BURN THE FLOOR is called “international style” and has been danced in competition since 1920. International style ballroom dance consists of ten dances, split into five Latin American dances and five ballroom dances (standard). Each BURN THE FLOOR dancer has spent a lifetime training to compete against other dance couples. This show allows the dancers to demonstrate their love and passion for their art.