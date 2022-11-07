Burn the Floor - Floor Play

Not Available

Ballroom dancing has always been about a man and a woman, moving together up close and personal. Today, stripped back to its soul, it is hot, sweaty and sexy. This is ballroom dancing in the new millennium. This is Floor Play. Conceived, directed and choreographed by World Champion Ballroom dancer Jason Gilkison who choreographed the original Burn the Floor which has been seen by over 3 million people worldwide. Floor Play has been ten years in the making, and features a hand picked cast of dancers. Breath-taking, action-packed, unpredictable, sensual, and ultimately inspiring, this is Jason's legacy to us all.