On Jan. 14, 2004, a group of bands set up in a vacant bungalow that was going to be demolished and performed in the quaint living room at full volume, playing just one song each. Recorded on a mobile multi-trackk unit and filmed in HD with multiple cameras, the film gives a crisp, clean look and sound and features performances by Bob Mould with Ted Leo, Ian McKay's new band the Evens, O and Not U, Medications and French Toast, among others.