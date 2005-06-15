Burn to Shine - Vol. 3: Portland, OR 06.15.2005

Not Available

This is the third in a film series produced by Fugazi's Brendan Canty and directed by filmmaker Christoph Green. It features live performances by The Shins, Sleater-Kinney, The Decemberists, Mirah, The Thermals, Quasi, The Gossip, Wet Confetti, The Planet The, Lifesavas, The Ready, and Tom Heinl. The crew travels from town to town filming bands performing in houses that're about to be demolished or burned to the ground. In one day they document the house, the bands, and the demolition, then put it together in a 50-minute movie and move on to the next town. Extras include an extended slide show of stills of the day's bands as well as stills of the destruction and film production.