Not Available

In the fifth volume of the this series established by Christoph Green and ex-Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, Death Cab for Cuties' Benjamin Gibbard coaxes 14 of his favorite bands to gather on a single day to provide a musical portrait of Seattle. Eddie Vedder, Tiny Vipers, Minus the Bear, the Long Winters, Kinski, the Can't See and more each provide one song -- captured raw and presented in order, with no overdubs or corrections.