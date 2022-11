Not Available

You're free to have sex with as many men as you like. Risky? Of course. Especially if your wife finds out. Martin Foley has secrets more shocking than yours and mine. But when his daughter comes home from college with her suspicious new boyfriend Scott, Martin's secrets come dangerously close to surfacing. Martin's relationship with this young man puts his future and his family in peril. It's not just a bad birthday... it's murder.