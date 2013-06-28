2013

Burning Blue

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Release Date

June 28th, 2013

Studio

Burning Blue The Film L.P.

Following two fatal aircraft accidents aboard an Aircraft Carrier, a government agent is placed aboard the ship. His mission is to determine what may be at the root of these mishaps and prevent the inevitable third chain breaking accident which abruptly changes course when a sailor reports seeing one of the top ranking fighter pilots in a gay club. The aviator and three of his squadron mates and their spouses all become the subject of a deadly modern day witch hunt entangling them in a web of jealousy and deceit which tests their concept of love, friendship and honor and changes their lives forever.

Cast

Trent FordDaniel Lynch
Tammy BlanchardSusan Sephensen
Morgan SpectorWilliam Stephensen
Rob MayesMatthew Blackwood
William Lee ScottCharlie Trumbo
Cotter SmithAdmiral Lynch

