Burning Folk: A Road Movie

Three slackers from Grand Rapids drive across America in an old motorhome searching for a mysterious folk music festival in the desert. Along the way, they encounter many obstacles including suspicious border patrol guards, alien abductions, bad haircuts, bad dreams, and bad directions. Finding a music festival in the desert turns out to be more difficult and strange than they expected. Burning Folk was filmed without a script using professional improvisers in lead and supporting roles. Inspired by the mesmerizing and wanderlustful films of Linklater (Slacker) and Marker (Sans Soleil), Burning Folk is an experimental road movie filmed throughout the midwestern and southwestern United States. (Genres: comedy, paranormal, cinema-verite')