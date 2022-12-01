Not Available

A documentary on Burning Man, what makes this event so popular. Produced and Directed by OZ YILMAZ Each year, more than 70,000 people from around the world travel to a dry desert lake. In the midst of dust, heat and wind of a Nevada desert participants build a temporary city with large-scale art installations and share an experience based on unity and peace. The event comes to an end with Burning Man, a giant effigy. This documentary tells first-hand accounts of the stories of the participant that unite them in principles of self-expression, self-reliance and community effort. Burning Man draws people from all walks of life that shed their normal daily routines to participate in a week-long celebration of living out their dreams. Burning Man: Into the realm takes us behind on a journey in which we get to hear about what makes this event so popular.