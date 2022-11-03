Burning the Map

Not Available

Documentary, Sports Documentaries, Water Sports, Surfing & Boardsports, Sports & Fitness - Surf phenom Timmy Turner and fellow wave-riders head to the pristine white-sand beaches of Indonesia in this documentary from Brett Sporich and Dustin Humphrey. Timmy, Travis Potter, Rory Parker and Ryan Turner take full advantage of Indonesia's ideal surf conditions and bask in the beauty of the tropical paradise. The filmmakers captured action shots from the beach and also employed a board-mounted camera for a unique wild-ride perspective.