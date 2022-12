Not Available

Cookery and food disasters aren't the exclusive domain of home cooks... things famously go wrong for TV chefs for millions of viewers to see. Chefs including Gino D'ACampo, James Martin, Ainsley Harriott and Lisa Faulkner watch and remember those moments where it all went horribly wrong - on telly. Chefs' Burnt Bits blends some of the best food bloopers in TV history to cook up a classy and funny dish of moments where things didn't go quite according to plan in the kitchen.