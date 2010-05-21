2010

Burnt by the Sun 2: Intercession

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 2010

Studio

Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation

Epic film about WWII, a sequel to Utomlyonnye solntsem (1994). Evil Stalin is terrorizing people of Russia while the Nazis are advancing. Russian officer Kotov, who miraculously survived the death sentence in Stalin's Purge, is now fighting in the front-lines. His daughter, Nadia, who survived a rape attempt by Nazi soldiers, is now a nurse risking her own life to save others. In the war-torn nation even former enemies are fighting together to defend their land. People stand up united for the sake of victory. Written by Steve Shelokhonov

Cast

Oleg MenshikovMitya Arsentyev
Evgeny MironovPenal battalion commander
Dmitriy DyuzhevIvan, Kotov's partner in prison
Artur SmolyaninovYurka
Andrey MerzlikinMayor
Sergey GarmashPriest Alexander

View Full Cast >

Images