Burnt Money

Set in Argentina in 1965, the story follows the tumultuous relationship between two men who became lovers and ultimately ruthless bank robbers in a notoriously famous footnote in the annals of crime history. After a large-scale hold-up that turns bloody, the two men must flee. It is not long before the police are surrounding the building they are in and they must confront their demons to survive.
|Leonardo Sbaraglia
|El Nene
|Eduardo Noriega
|Ángel
|Pablo Echarri
|El Cuervo
|Leticia Brédice
|Giselle
|Ricardo Bartis
|Fontana
|Dolores Fonzi
|Vivi
