Not Available

Struggling artist Ned Templeton and his wife Joan are leading a poverty-stricken life in Paris. Threatened by starvation and eviction, Joan is forced to become a prostitute. After some time, Ned becomes successful, and he and Joan move to New York. There he meets Helen, daughter of wealthy art patron James Cartwright. Cartwright was the man who "bought" Joan in Paris, and when he learns that his daughter's happiness depends upon Ned's divorce, he threatens to expose Joan.