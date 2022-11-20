Not Available

Jass (Yuvraj Hans) and Velly (Harish Verma) are both college-going boys, who fall in love with Avantika Hundal and Rose (Parul Gulati) respectively. Their odysseys of love make them do many crazy things and finally are compelled to get into the college Bhangra Team. Though they are reluctant to join it in the starting, but eventually become passionate about it. Dutta (B.N. Sharma) does not want them to perform. Their college is sailing in uncertainties of being shut down; a flop show by the Bhangra Team will result in college being locked down. In his attempts to flop the show, he how so ever manages to convince parents of Velly, Jass and his friend, who make sure that their sons do not perform that day by engaging them into some important works.