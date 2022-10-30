Not Available

Burton Presents: Backcountry

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Burton Snowboards

Burton’s four-part web series, [SNOWBOARDING] kicks off today with the release of the first episode, BACKCOUNTRY. This episode takes you deep into the mountains of British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, Switzerland, and beyond. Featuring the riding of Jussi Oksanen, Terje Haakonsen, Jeremy Jones, Nicolas Müller, Mikey Rencz, and Mark Sollors, BACKCOUNTRY highlights heavy riding on massive cheesewedges, natural big mountain lines, hairy cliff drops, and soft landings.

Cast

Terje HaakonsenHimself
Nicolas MullerHimself
Mikey RenczHimself
Mark SollorsHimself
Jussi OksanenHimself

