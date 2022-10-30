Burton Presents: Backcountry

Not Available

Burton’s four-part web series, [SNOWBOARDING] kicks off today with the release of the first episode, BACKCOUNTRY. This episode takes you deep into the mountains of British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, Switzerland, and beyond. Featuring the riding of Jussi Oksanen, Terje Haakonsen, Jeremy Jones, Nicolas Müller, Mikey Rencz, and Mark Sollors, BACKCOUNTRY highlights heavy riding on massive cheesewedges, natural big mountain lines, hairy cliff drops, and soft landings.