In the fourth and final episode, Burton Presents RESORT [SNOWBOARDING] features the riding of Mark McMorris, Danny Davis, Peetu Piiroinen, Alek Oestreng, Jack Mitrani, Christian Haller, Werni Stock, Roope Tonteri, Marko Grilc, Ben Ferguson, Gabe Ferguson, Redmond Gerard, and more. From Danny’s signature Peace Park session at Squaw Valley and the Streets at Seven Springs, to massive man-made features, this group of riders has again raised the bar on park riding.