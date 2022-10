Not Available

The third of a four-part series, Burton Presents WOMEN [SNOWBOARDING] features the riding of Kimmy Fasani, Kelly Clark, Hannah Teter, Arielle Gold, Enni Rukajärvi, and Cilka Sadar. From the backcountry, to the halfpipe and slopestyle, watch as they break down the stereotype that women can’t hang with the guys. These riders don’t just talk about pushing limits and why it’s so important for women’s snowboarding—they show it.